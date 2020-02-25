Seniors at the 127 Senior Center started their Friday with coffee and light snacks while playing bingo for small household prizes. Others played Mexican Train with dominoes. The bingo players went through games of regular bingo, four corners, cover all, and figures posted on magnetic boards. Thank you to Buckeye Home Health for sponsoring the prizes.
At 10:30, President Jim Blalock called the business meeting of Senior Citizens of Cumberland County to order. He led with a blessing and the Pledge of Allegiance. New phone directories and ID cards were issued, thanks to the generosity of The First National Bank of Tennessee. New signage for kitchen worker parking will be posted soon.
No new members were present. Member Peggy Clark's daughter Ashley is home recuperating from surgery. We wish her a speedy recovery. Member Charlie Ferguson is resting comfortably at the Knoxville Veteran's Home. Member Conley Howard is home. Members were saddened to hear of a new member passing away this week. Prayers for the family. Prayers also for George, who is in the hospital.
Jan Neitzke reminded members going on the Ray Stevens trip to be at the center before 3:30 p.m. on March 14 to depart on the bus. The Watauga Mt. Railroad trip is full. The Sept. 8 trip to the Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro is still open, as is the Aug. 11 trip to the Johnny Cash Museum and Music City Hall of Fame in Nashville. Contact Jan for details and prices.
Vice President Sheila Johnson states the “Friends of Ashley Clark fundraiser” will be on March 27. Further details will be provided. Game day at the center is planned on March 17. It includes lunch. So far 15 have signed up.
Due to a schedule conflict singer Anthony Woolbright had to reschedule. A blessing was said and the members dined on hot chicken salad. Next week Sheila Johnson and Kay Blalock are preparing pork roast.
Have a wonderful week and please pray for our members, first responders, and military personnel.
