On Friday, July 1, President Jim Blalock, called the weekly business meeting to order. Then, giving the opening prayer and leading the Pledge of Allegiance, he thanked today’s bingo sponsors: Chuck and Sharon Elgin.
Jim also asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Jim Blalock went on to update everyone on the senior center’s upcoming events:
• Today’s lunch was an old fashioned cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. The Senior Center Board did all of the cooking and provided the side dishes as well.
• In celebration of Independence Day, this week’s entertainment was an extended bingo session with special prizes. Bingo was called from 9:30 through 11:15 a.m. Arlene Simmons was the one calling. Everyone in attendance had a wonderful time.
• Our next Game Day will be Tuesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $5 for lunch.
• The country music entertainment is canceled for Saturday, July 16, as that is wedding day at the Senior Center for Jim Blalock and Sheila Johnson—everyone is invited.
• The senior center is collecting donations of bottled water and soda for the 127 Corridor Sale. Thank you for your donations thus far. We are still in need of bottled water, root beer, Sprite and Diet Sprite donations. Jim asked members to bring their beverage donations and put them on the table in the back of the senior center.
• The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
Old Business
• Bluegrass music every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Line dancing every Friday night 6 to 8 p.m.
• Remember to register online your Kroger Card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• We are always looking for donations for the 127 Corridor Yard Sale. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone come pick up your donations or drop your donations in the breezeway between the two front doors at the senior center.
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans and foil so the center can turn them in for money.
• Sign-ups for trips are on the back table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.