The senior citizens of Cumberland County met Sept. 3 for their special day of socializing and playing games. Jim Blalock called the bingo numbers and Eye Centers of Tennessee furnished the prizes.
Blalock opened the regular meeting and gave the prayer and also led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Arlene Simmons had a special veterans program remembering past and present veterans and all they do for us to keep this country safe and free. We had a good attendance for this special program. Thank you, Arlene, for all your work.
Sunshine lady, Helen Lord, mentioned the names of those needing prayers; Gus Rogers, Marietta Dion and Lucy Elmore, in particular.
Blalock mentioned upcoming trips, line dancing every Friday night from 6-8 p.m. at the Senior Center and bluegrass music on the first and third Saturdays at the Center from 6-8 p.m. And don’t forget our fundraiser at the Palace Theater Oct. 2. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and the price is $12 per person.
The trip to Granville has been canceled.
See Helen Lord if you are interested in game day which will be Sept. 21. And don’t forget Jim and Anna Cox will be preparing breakfast for lunch Sept. 17.
Bob Jones led the manna prayer before lunch was served by Ginny Herbert and her kitchen helpers. Lunch for this day was pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, slaw, rolls and dessert. Thanks everyone for helping every Friday.
Until next week, be good to one another.
