On Friday, Dec. 17, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Sheila Johnson, vice president. Harry Thompson gave the opening prayer. Sharon Elgin led the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer. Sheila welcomed new member Phyllis Midling and guests Chester Coffman and Linda Moore.
Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller asked for prayers for Barbara Whittaker. We lost former member Joy Moyer. Please remember Joy and her husband Harold Moyer. Sheila Johnson is now feeling much better. Sheila thanked everyone for the calls, cards and get well wishes. Please contact Margaret if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Arlene Simmons ran the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest. Winners of the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest were Margaret Miller, first place; Diane Roysden, second place; and Estelle Morris, third place.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook page! It is located at 127 South Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. Check us out!
Sheila Johnson updated the members on upcoming events and plans:
• The center will be closed for the next two weeks. The next bingo and business meeting will be Jan. 7, 2022.
• Dues for 2022 are due! Please pay when you can before Jan. 15, 2022, if you want to be included in the new telephone book. Dues are due by the end of January. There will be a new Membership Book published in 2022.
Old Business
• Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m. The next country music dance will be Jan. 15.
• Line dancing — Every Friday night, 6-8 p.m. Next line dancing will be Jan. 7.
• Sign-ups for kitchen — Need help in upcoming weeks. Please see the list of open roles for the coming weeks on the clipboard in the kitchen.
• Kroger cards — Remember to register online your Kroger Card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• 127 Sale — Always looking for donations for new year’s sale.
• Aluminum cans — Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Today’s entertainment was by Donna and DJ Garrison.
