President Jim Blalock called the meeting of the 127 Senior Citizens Center of Cumberland County to order at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 14. The blessing and Pledge of Allegiance were said.
New member Barbara Hanson was welcomed to the club. Mr. and Mrs. Tom Fincher are celebrating their 36th anniversary. Secretary Lucy Elmore is doing well on her recovery from surgery.
Jan Neitzke reminds members taking the Ray Stevens trip to be at the center before 3:30 p.m. on March 14. Please don't miss the bus. The Watauga Mt. Railroad trip is full.
President Jim Blalock reminded members to use their Kroger cards while shopping for groceries. Please designate the 127 Senior Center to be the Community Rewards recipient, as every little bit helps. He also reminded members that furniture is not being accepted for the 127 Corridor sale. It causes too many storage and moving issues.
The center would like to recognize the sponsors of the bingo game prizes. They are:
Jan. 31 — Life Care Center of Crossville
Feb. 7 — Eye Centers of Tennessee
Feb. 14 — CMC Hospital
Feb. 21 — Buckeye Home Health Center
Feb. 28 — Quality Home Health
We would also like to thank the First National Bank for paying for the printing of the club directory and ID cards. Vice President Sheila Johnson distributed many of the new ID cards to the members present.
Thank you to all our sponsors; we couldn't do it without you!
Guest singer Steve Sherick, AKA “The Candyman,” performed a variety of romantic songs. He also lured the audience with a bag of sweets.
Please remember there is bluegrass music on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 so come on down and have a great time. All are welcome. The new treasurer's report was presented to the membership.
Kay Blalock made roast beef and potatoes for lunch. There were a number of assorted side dishes brought by the members. Next week is Anna's hot chicken salad. A chef is being sought for March 20.
Have a wonderful week and please pray for our members, first responders and military personnel.
