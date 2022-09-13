On Friday, Sept. 2, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order. Bob Jones gave the opening prayer and Phyllis Jones led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim then thanked today’s bingo sponsors: Chuck and Sharon Elgin.
Jim asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing these such hardships.
Vice President Sheila Blalock recognized September’s birthdays: Andy Bertolino, Margaret Boatright, Gene Brown, Madeline Mattox, Kathleen Burgess, Margaret Miller, Marie Carlson, Harold Moyer, Shari Norris, David Dion, Nancy Fincher, Janice Hall, Allen Triebe, Betty Treet, Sallye Sykes, Edna Van Horn, Chester Kauffman, Bill Bullard and Betty Rhea.
Vice President Blalock then recognized the month’s anniversaries: Gene and Mary Brown (29 years); Lee and Barbara Heffner (23 years); Tom and Arlene Simmons (36 years); Leroy Hinkson and Sue Goforth (10 years); Diane Roysden and husband; Jim and Pat Nemitz; and Keith and Donna Johnson.
Jim Blalock went on to update everyone on the center’s events:
• Need to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. No furniture or clothing please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone come pick up or drop off your donations.
• The quilt drawing was held on Aug. 26. Libby Elliott from Knoxville is the winner and attended the Sept. 2 business meeting to pick up her quilt.
• Vice President Sheila Blalock organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dryer). If you can help in upcoming weeks, please help/sign up when Sheila calls upon you.
• Our next Game Day will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch will cost $5.
• The next night of country music entertainment will be Sept. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Line dancing takes place every Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Still collecting emergency contacts for members. Please do not only use your spouse. Add another family member or close friend.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so they can be turned in for money.
• The day’s entertainment was the Gospel Singers from Pomona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.