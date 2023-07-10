A thunderstorm and power outage did not deter the 127 Seniors from celebrating their annual Fourth of July picnic at the Center June 30.
Preparations were being made when the rain and thunder started – and then darkness! Flashlights were handed out to the volunteers who were busy with preparations.
Fortunately, President Arlene Simmons had worn a headband with lights on it that day. She could be seen rushing around, making sure all volunteers had what they needed. Everyone hoped and prayed that power would be restored soon – and it was! Just before 9 a.m., the designated early start of bingo, the lights came on and bingo commenced.
Special thanks to the folks barbecuing just outside the kitchen as they braved the elements to make sure there were hamburgers and hot dogs for all.
A short meeting was held after bingo. Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller always lets the members know of anyone who is ill and in need of prayer. The meetings of the 127 Senior Center are never complete without a very funny joke from member Leonard Hollender and this one sure did get a big laugh!
Once the meeting was over, and just before the picnic lunch, the members heard from the speaker for the day, Mark Baldwin, otherwise known as Meteorologist Mark, who assured the members that he had forecasted the thunderstorms that had arrived that morning.
The annual 127 Sale is coming up. There are tables for rent for $15 per day Aug. 3, 4 and 5. You can bring in your items Wednesday afternoon for set-up. Everything must be cleared out by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sell your items in the comfort of an air-conditioned building with clean restrooms. There will be breakfast and lunch for sale. Many seasoned Yard Sale shoppers make the 127 Senior Center a regular stop. Call 931-484-2547 if you would like to rent a table at the Center.
July 20th, 6-8 p.m., the community is invited to come out and enjoy bluegrass music, hosted by Gene Brown with many talented musicians of the 127 Senior Center. There is a short break at 7 p.m. when guests can enjoy some homemade dessert and meet the musicians.
Movie Day is the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m., hosted by Tom Simmons. Free popcorn and soft drinks are provided. There is no need to reserve your seat – just come enjoy the movie and snacks.
Game Day is the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., hosted by Jim Blalock. Come out and make new friends and enjoy one of the many games at the Center. Lunch is $5, payable ahead of time, so call the Center at 931-484-2547 if you would like to come to Game Day.
Have you ever wanted to learn to line dance? It is fun and good exercise, and Janet is a great teacher. Come to the Center Friday evenings from 6-8 p.m. The first hour is for beginners and the second hour is for intermediate dancers.
Follow the 127 Seniors on Facebook to find out more and see updates. Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
