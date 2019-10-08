Sally Sykes brought Big O donuts for members arriving early to share. They were so good. Thank you, Sally, and all the other members who brought snacks to share. Thanks to Jerry Norris for making the coffee.
Bingo prizes were donated by Eye Centers of Tennessee. They appreciate all their sponsors so much. Pat Fredley called bingo numbers and was assisted by Arlene, Velma and Marietta.
Jan called the meeting to order. Jean Wettlaufer said an opening prayer. Jerry Norris led us all in the Pledge of Allegiance. Sunshine Lady Nancy Fincher advised everyone of the members in need of prayer. They include Marietta Dion, Richard Ferguson, Joy Moyer, Rich Gadwell and Lu and Bill Bullard. They also miss George and Margaret Miller, and Jan will call to be sure
they are okay.
Jan advised that she bought a new computer for the office and had someone come to assist with the printer hookup. Fred announced all the October birthdays, and Gwen played the piano for the 10 persons celebrating birthdays and those celebrating anniversaries, including David and Marietta, Floyd and Kathleen and Larry and Fay. Congratulations to all.
Gameday will be Tuesday, Oct. 15. Please see Helen to sign up. Come join us for a fun day that includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by dominoes, Joker and other card games.
Jan announced she is collecting now for the November and December bus trips. Also, anyone going on the San Francisco trip who selected early dining needs to see Jan for more information.
The bus for this trip will leave promptly at 3 a.m. so everyone will need to be at the center between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Sheila and Velma are collecting for Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 16. Choose either turkey or ham as the main entrée, and all the fixings come with it. The cost is $8 for members and $9 for guests. You have until Nov. 9 to sign up and pay.
Remember to use Kroger cards to benefit the center. Please come join them each Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. for wonderful bluegrass music. There will be lots of picking and grinning and sometimes dancing. Everyone is welcome.
Leonard told a funny robot joke and got everyone laughing. They could picture a robot slapping people! Fred prepared barbecue pulled pork as the main entrée. Thanks to everyone who brought a dish to share.
Next week Kay and Gene will be cooking Crunchy Chicken Casserole.
Lawyer Jim Thompson spoke about wills and estates and how to have them ready correctly for your next of kin. Gina Henry from Upper Cumberland FCU spoke regarding the financial aspects of these things. Both speakers were very informative and appreciated.
Next week singer Anthony Woolbright will be entertaining everyone.
Have a great week and be kind to others and hopefully what goes around will come around.
