The meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County was called to order at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 by President Jim Blalock. Helen Lord offered the prayer, and President Jim led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sunshine report was given, reporting that Betty Bowman had recent surgery and is now recovering at home. Rose Ploss is getting better every day and is now driving and getting out more. Leonard Hollender reported that his son had passed away this past week. Our condolences to him and his family. Annie Lewis is back at the meeting today after her recent surgery. She continues with her recovery and her sister has come to assist her with recovery. Charlie Ferguson is still in the hospital recovering from surgery.
Jan Neitzke gave a report on her new business license and name for the travel group. They are called Happy Hearts Travelers. At present, there are no changes although some prices may have to be raised. The upcoming trip to Florida has been canceled due to lack of response. There must be a minimum in order to have a trip. New sheets have been placed on the table and you are asked to check them.
President Jim reminded us that using our Kroger cards benefits our center, so please use them. We were also reminded that the Corridor Sale will be the first week of August, Aug. 6-8, so please bring in your items to donate to this sale which is our biggest fundraiser of the year. If you have many items or large items, please call President Jim and he will have someone meet you at the shed to place those items directly into the shed so we don’t have to bring them from the meeting building to the shed.
President Jim pointed out that the bulletin board has been cleaned up and he has posted a copy of the revised and updated bylaws. All members are asked to review these bylaws as you will be asked to vote for their acceptance at the meeting of Feb. 7, 2020. Board meeting minutes will be posted once they have been submitted and approved by the board members at the next board meeting. He has also placed a suggestion box on the shelf just to the right of the door leading to the dining room. This is your center, so if you have suggestions that you would like to submit, this box is where you place them. He will check the box as needed.
Workers were announced for next week but we still need someone to volunteer to make coffee and another for dishwasher.
Arlene Simmons asked to speak and advised the membership that they are still trying to work things out for the bingo players so that everyone can hear the calls better. She also reminded us of bluegrass concerts every Thursday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. These are free concerts and we welcome all visitors. It’s a fun time for everyone.
Next week, President Jim will begin the work to have a ramp leading to the stage.
Vice President Sheila Johnson asked all members to be sure to wear their name tags. She cleaned up the board where the tags are hung and if a member has not paid their membership for 2020, their name tag has been removed and will be back on the board after payment of their membership dues of $10 for the year.
She also advised us that Dr. Hooie has removed his name as a sponsor of the bingo prizes. Members have been asked to make suggestions to your local doctors, dentists or clubs, to please donate prizes. The cost to be a sponsor is $350 for one full year and $180 for six months. Our membership booklets are being printed now and will be available soon.
Secretary Lucy Elmore told a funny story that was enjoyed by all.
Vice President Sheila Johnson asked if there were any visitors and Annie introduced her sister who is known to many of the members as she has travelled with us before. New members Celia and Bill Trotter joined this morning and were introduced to the membership. Welcome!
President Jim announced those who work and those who brought food will eat first, then the rest of us will join them. Remember if you can bring a dish, you won’t have to pay $5 to have lunch. It really helps provide a nice assortment of dishes, too.
Entertainment Director Peggy Clark then introduced our entertainers for the day, The Sunshine Boys. They presented a nice assortment of country and gospel songs.
Following the entertainment, Bob Jones led the members with the Prayer Song and then we all headed to the dining area to feast on the wonderful lunch prepared by Kay Blalock and the rest of the kitchen staff.
Have a wonderful week and please keep our members and all first responders in your prayers. See you all next week.
