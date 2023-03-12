The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade will honor graduating high school senior art students with a special display in March and April at Art Circle Public Library, Crossville.
It’s part of a display for all Cumberland County art students, with a special section dedicated to the graduating seniors.
Viewing hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. The library is at 3 East St.
The public is encouraged to view the artwork and vote for their favorite through April 28.
Awards and special recognition of students will take place during a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The reception is free and open to the public. All students, teachers, families and friends are welcome to attend.
The high school senior art display will move to Plateau Creative Arts Center to be displayed in May. Viewing hours in Fairfield Glade will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Art pieces may be picked up after graduation, or arrangements will be made to return them to the students at the end of May.
