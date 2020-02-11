The meeting of the 127 Senior Citizens Center of Cumberland County was called to order by President Jim Blalock. The blessing and Pledge of Allegiance were said.
The center now has a second microphone to use at the request of the membership.
February birthdays and anniversaries were read. No new members were present.
Jan Neitzke spoke about the upcoming Ray Stevens and Mount Rushmore trips.
All deposits are due for Mount Rushmore and payment for the Ray Stevens show was due as of Feb. 7.
The attending members voted by paper ballot on the proposed bylaws. Upon the completion of the vote-counting, the members unanimously approved the bylaws by a Yes vote of 46, and a No vote of 0.
President Jim Blalock reminded members to use their Kroger cards while shopping for groceries. Please designate the127 Senior Center to be the Community Rewards recipient. Every little bit helps.
Guest speakers were candidates currently running for Cumberland County Assessor of Property — Don Strong; Wayne Keys, standing in for Heath Scarbrough;Greg Barnwell; Linda Watson Miller; Lori Lowe Powell; Lewis Taylor; and Tom Howard.
Each candidate was given time to speak about their qualifications and platform.
Please remember that early voting begins on Feb. 12. March 3 is primary election day.All candidates stated they are running on the Republican ballot.
Remember there is bluegrass music on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. so come on down and have a great time. All are welcome. Next Friday, Valentine’s Day, Kay Blalock is making a beef roast for lunch.
Have a wonderful week and please pray for our members, first responders and military personnel.
