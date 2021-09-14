Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics is in full swing, with nearly 300 athletes from all over Tennessee eagerly awaiting the upcoming competitions.
Since Sept. 1, we have held our golf and bowling tournaments. Taking the gold for our golf tournament were Leslie Lincoln, Sharyl Vorst, William Purcell, Harold Penley, Robert Weaver, and John Beal. Our silver awards went to Frank Mackzum, Bill Vorst, and Wil Wilson. Taking the gold for our bowling singles tournament was Sylvia Whithouse, who tied with Jonnie Franklin. Also taking gold was Auda McCoy, Edith Dykes, Cordell Dykes, and Walter Stevens. For our women’s doubles bowling, Gloria Jones and Janice Stevens were awarded the gold, while Sylvia Whithouse and Dee Armstead were awarded silver, and Auda McCoy and Jonnie Franklin were awarded the bronze. For our men’s doubles bowling, Frank Baker and Walter Stevens were awarded the gold. For our mixed doubles bowling, Sylvia Whithouse, Jeff Armstead, Gloria Jones, and Wayne Croy were awarded the gold, with Janice Stevens, Walter Stevens, Edith Dykes, and Cordell Dykes taking the silver. Congratulations to all of our bowling and golf participants.
From September through November, we will hold over 20 sporting events. With so many surrounding districts unable to hold their district games, we have decided to keep registration open for our district to give athletes the chance to qualify for the state games. Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics’ mission has continued for over 30 years; to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. We encourage athletes ages 50 and over to be a part of Tennessee Senior Olympics.
The 2021 Upper Cumberland Senior Olympics events are as follows:
• Swimming- Monday, Sept. 13. Registration closed
• Pickleball- Sept. 14-15. Registration closed
• Table Tennis -Saturday, Sept. 18
• Softball Throw- Monday, Sept. 20
• Horseshoes- Monday, Sept. 20
• Shuffleboard- Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Wednesday, Sept. 22
• Basketball- Friday, Sept. 24, includes free throw and 3-point shot
• Corn Hole- Tuesday, Sept. 28
• Track events- Saturday, Oct. 2, includes 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800, 1,500 run, 1,500 race-walk
• Field events- Saturday, Oct. 2, includes discus, high jump, javelin, long jump, shot put, and triple jump
• Chair Volleyball tournament- TBA in November.
If you would like to register for an event, you will need to do so four days prior to the event date. Please contact Alicia at 931-787-3702 for registration and event information.
