Elizabeth Minneci, recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award from the Crab-Orchard Chapter, was recently named the Sequoyah District DAR Good Citizen during the TSDAR Statehood Day Awards Ceremony.
The award is presented to a graduating senior who exhibits the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Part of the required application includes an explanation of how these four qualities have been incorporated into the student’s life.
The award was presented by Tennessee DAR State Regent Cecile Wimberley at the State Library and Archives, Nashville.
Minneci, a 2022 Stone Memorial senior, is the daughter of Peter and Diane Minneci.
She plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as part of the Honors Program majoring in Psychology.
Minneci’s long-range plan is to become an industrial organizational psychologist.
In addition to Minneci’s mother, Chapter Regent Donna England and Vice President General Charlotte Reynolds attended from The Crab-Orchard Chapter.
The special guest was President General Denise VanBuren of New York.
