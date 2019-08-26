Join Fair Park Senior Center and community partners for a day full of fun and giveaways at Senior Day at the Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. So get those knobby knees polished, practice that yodel, don’t forget your crazy hat and come on out for a hog callin’ good time. We hope to see y’all there!
Here is the schedule for Senior Day:
8 a.m. — Bingo
9:30 a.m. — Competitions and games.
10:30 a.m. — Karoke
11:15 a.m. — Contests
Noon — 2019 Ms. Senior Cumberland County announced, lunch will be provided by Hood Funeral Home and prizes will be awarded
12:30 — Special guest speaker and grand finale water balloon toss
It’s game day y’all!
Come join us this Friday for a morning of entertainment. We will start at 9:30 a.m. with Fair Park Family Feud. Then we will continue with activities, games and prizes. Bingo with sponsor Shadden Tire will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $3 ages 60-plus and $5 for any guest under 60.
Volunteers are the heart of our center
On Friday, Aug. 16, Fair Park Senior Center hosted a lasagna lunch fundraiser coordinated by a group of our members who graciously donated all of the food. These members not only contacted local businesses and factories to take lunch orders, but they also volunteered to deliver the plate lunches as well.
A group of members delivered 70 lunches throughout the community as others helped serve 146 more meals. They did not stop there. They also collected gift cards from local businesses for drawings during our lunch hour.
This group of members went above and beyond for us and had a great time doing it. Fair Park Senior Center greatly appreciates their act of kindness, along with all of our Fair Park volunteers who continue to help us make a difference in the lives of the Fair Park Senior Center family.
We would also like to thank all of the local businesses who helped support this fundraiser by purchasing lunch or donating gift cards for the drawings. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Calling all athletes age 50-plus!
Registration deadline for the 2019 Tennessee Senior Olympics Fall division has been extended to Aug. 30. This year’s events include golf, pickle ball, bowling, table tennis, billiards, tennis, swimming, softball throw, horseshoes, basketball, shuffleboard, corn hole, chair volleyball and track and field.
This year is a qualifying year for the nationals. If you are interested in participating in the Tennessee Senior Olympics, please visit fairparkseniorcenter.org or pick up a registration packet at our office. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1433 Livingston Rd. Let’s make this year the best yet!
Crossville’s Got Talent registration
If you have a talent you would like to share, we want to see it. We are taking signups now for our Crossville’s Got Talent fundraiser. Call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions. The actual competition will be Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre. You must call before Aug. 30 to register for auditions.
