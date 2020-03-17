Our meeting was opened with a prayer by President Jim Blalock and then he led us in the Pledge of Allegiance.
With the current status with the coronavirus, we were advised that a safest greeting to one another at this time would be the “elbow bump” — no handshake, no hugs and no kissing! President Jim is keeping up with the changing status of the coronavirus and will keep notified of further updates. He also advised that we take a deep breath every morning and hold it for 10 seconds. If you have no cough, that’s good. You should also keep your mouth moist and drink water every 15 minutes.
Friday evening, the Phone Tree was activated to get word to all members that our center will be closed for at least the next two weeks. The building will be sanitized and will tentatively reopen on April 3, 2020. You will be advised via the Phone Tree. This means that ALL events and meetings by any clubs as well as bluegrass will be postponed for now, including the fundraiser put on by the Friends of Ashley Clark. Keep watching the paper to know when this event will be rescheduled.
Diana Roysden gave a treasurer’s report, explaining two high expenses for this month, for taxes and tax preparation and our yearly insurance bill. The report is posted on the bulletin board and we have an ending balance of $11,782.
Leonard Hollender entertained us with a good joke. Laughter is a good thing in these troubled times.
Last week I reported that bluegrass would be every other week. This was incorrect. It should have been every week, but then with the center closing, bluegrass is postponed for now, too.
Our entertainers were introduced, Cowboy Bob and Penelope. They gave us a great show with some cowboy songs, some gospel, and a few jokes, too.
After the entertainment, Bob Jones led us with the Manna Prayer song and we adjourned for a delicious lunch in the dining room.
Remember to watch for further updates on the reopening of the center. Stay safe out there and please keep our first responders, law enforcement and medical personnel in your prayers.
