The Graduating Senior Art Students from Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School were honored during the Art Guild’s First Friday Reception on May 5.
The students’ artwork and awards were displayed through June 1 at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, at 451 Lakeview Dr. Winners were determined by public voting while the art was displayed at the Art Circle Library during the months of March and April.
The art teachers who developed the creativity and talents of these students are Tristessa Luetkemeyer, SMHS, and Kimberly Varner, CCHS.
The Art Guild’s Community Outreach Coordinator, Billie Faye Brannon, thanked all of the students for their participation and for their amazing creations. She shared that the public was so impressed by all of the artwork that was displayed.
Brannon also shared words of wisdom to the students, “Keep art in your life! It changes your perspective, adds enrichment and enhances individual achievement. Congratulations, seniors!”
The Arts Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On display is the featured exhibit by 3 Dames and artwork by Art Guild members.
The public voting chose the following award winners:
•Award of Excellence, Kaidense Lashbough, CCHS, Landscape/untitled
•First Place, Kaylee Vardy, SMHS, Pencil Portrait, untitled
•Second Place, Joseph Baker, CCHS, Landscape/untitled
•Third Place, Katherine Perez, SMHS, Dove/untitled
•Fourth Place, Danielle Bogie, CCHS, animal/self portrait
•Fifth Place, Dante Rose CCHS, Landscapte/untitled
•Honorable mention, Emily Hazelton, SMHS, Sunflowers
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.
