The beauty of stained glass is revealed when light shines through the artwork, illuminating both color and design. Those who work in stained glass are multi-talented, using artistic skills to conceive a workable design and engineering skills to assemble the piece. Artist / Instructor Sara Senft has a long history with stained glass. She’s worked with stained glass, designing and creating amazing projects for more than fifty years. Throughout her career as a stained glass artist, Sara has done many classes, demonstrations, and art events throughout Tennessee and also in Pennsylvania during the years when she resided in York, PA.
In Sara’s upcoming Stained Glass class, all skill levels are welcome. Sara will assist students in the choice of a project according to their level of skill and experience. The maximum number of students in the class will be eight (8); minimum four (4). Students are encouraged to bring their own equipment, but some will also be available for purchase and/or use during class. Other materials including glass will be furnished. If you have taken a previous class from Sara and have an unfinished project, please bring it to the class to finish.
The five-session class is scheduled for five Fridays: October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Plateau Creative Arts Center (PCAC). The cost is $150 for members of the Art Guild and $175 for non-members.
Register for Sara Senft’s Stained Glass Class at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Drive (off Peavine) in Fairfield Glade. For more information or to pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249. Sara’s class and many other fine-art classes are offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.