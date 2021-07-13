Art Circle Public Library is proud to feature the work of Jeanette Buckner in July and August.
She uses both oils and acrylics to satisfy her passion for painting.
Buckner is a Bob Ross certified teacher/instructor. Her emphasis is on landscapes and seascapes.
Enjoy her work while strolling throughout the library.
Great New Books
The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs. On the way to hurricane-ravaged Isle of Palms, a barrier island off the South Carolina coast, Tempe receives a call from the Charleston coroner. The storm has tossed ashore a medical waste container. Inside are two decomposed bodies wrapped in plastic sheeting and bound with electrical wire. Tempe recognizes many of the details as identical to those of an unsolved case she handled in Quebec years earlier. With a growing sense of foreboding, she travels to Montreal to gather evidence. Meanwhile, health authorities in South Carolina become increasingly alarmed as a human flesh-eating contagion spreads.
Fallen: A Novel of Suspense by Linda Castillo
In Amish country, Police Chief Kate Burkholder faces an unsettling case: Rachael Schwartz, the only Amish girl Kate knew as rebellious as herself and one who has since left the community, has been found murdered in a local motel. Why did she return to town, and who killed her?
This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan
Pollan extends his examination to three non-hallucinogenic, yet consciousness-altering naturally occurring plant derivatives: opium, caffeine and mescaline. The section on opium consists primarily of an essay he wrote in 1996, when growing certain poppies in one’s garden could result in being arrested by the DEA. The war on drugs was being vigorously prosecuted, and poppy enthusiasts were low-hanging fruit; ironically, Purdue Pharma began marketing OxyContin the same year. While we might not think of caffeine as a mind-altering drug, Pollan points out many of us have come to see the sensations induced by caffeine as a normal state of being. He narrates his own attempts to quit caffeine, as well as the economic exploitation of coffee and tea growers. His section on mescaline discusses the significance of its source (the peyote cactus) for Indigenous cultures in southern Texas and northern Mexico; the dwindling ranks of peyote cacti in the wild; and the tension between drug decriminalization and peyote’s cultural appropriation.
How I Saved The World by Jesse Watters
The host of the Fox News shows Watters World and The Five lays out the only path forward for our nation — listening to him — in this funny, offbeat book which echoes his irreverent voice. Watch out for his mom.
Everyone in This Room Will Someday be Dead by Emily Austin
An atheist lesbian in her 20s, Gilda is inadvertently hired to replace recently deceased receptionist Grace at the local Catholic Church. When an old friend of Grace keeps emailing, Gilda ends up impersonating her — a big problem when it appears that Grace died under suspicious circumstances. A buzzing debut.
Libraries=Information
Non-toxic ways to keep bugs away (continued):
Bees — About 20-30 minutes before you plan to be outside, fill a bowl with fruit juice or soda, and place it a yard or two away from where you will be sitting. Bees will be attracted to the sweet liquid and won’t swarm near you. Bees also don’t like scents they don’t recognize and dryer sheets are one of them. Also, the oily texture makes them difficult to land on. Place them around you when you’re outside as well as in your pocket, on tables and chairs, in a picnic basket.
Ants — Create a circle of powder or chalk around your picnic table. The powder clogs ants’ airways, causing them to choke. You also can do this at entry points to your home.
Library Laugh I
What’s a knight’s favorite type of email? Chain mail.
Stingy Schobel Says
Leftover coffee doesn’t have to go down the drain. Soak an old cotton T-shirt in the cold coffee and wring out the excess; wipe down a scratched-up table with the shirt and watch light-colored scratches and scuff marks almost disappear. Repeat several times and allow to air-dry for the natural coffee stain to work its java magic.
You can also feed your acid-loving plants: dogwood trees, hemlocks, violets, blueberry bushes, hydrangeas, oak trees and rhododendron are just a few of the hundreds of common plants that will get a healthy jolt from your leftover coffee.
You also can sprinkle used grounds around the base of the plants to keep pests away from them.
Have you ever thrown a big party and found yourself stuck with leftover bottles of cola and orange and grape soda that have gone from fizzy to flat?
Don’t throw that flat soda away; make delicious frozen pops from it instead! Fill a reusable ice pop mold with the soda, then insert the caps or wooden ice pop sticks and chill according to the mold instructions. You’ll have delicious frozen treats anyone would love to eat. Yum!
Library Laugh II
What do hippies from Bangkok wear? Thai-dye.
