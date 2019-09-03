The conversation on border and immigration issues continues at noon Sept. 10 in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
Come hear Pete Hermansen, former Senior Border Patrol agent, address topics and questions not previously discussed.
The documentary of the 50th anniversary of the Cumberland County Playhouse will be shown at noon Sept. 11 in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
This 30-minute Emmy Award-winning documentary has appeared on some 130 PBS stations. It will leave you in awe as to what we have in our community.
Bryce McDonald, the Playhouse producing director, will be present to answer questions.
Come and see this amazing production.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Sept. 5 — Friends of the Library meeting with guest speaker David R. Hamby, criminal investigator with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, on Safety and Security in Our Everyday Lives, 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 6 — Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7 — Write Away Writing Group, 10 a.m.
Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 9 — Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Family Games Night, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 — Beginning Embroidery with Penny Symington, 9 a.m.
KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
“Understanding Immigration Issues: Continuing the Conversation,” 10 a.m.
Tolkien [PG13], Tuesdays @ the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
Stamp Collectors Group meeting, 11 a.m.
Bright Lights Little City, presented by the Cumberland County Playhouse, noon
Great New Books
The Bitterroots by C.J. Box. A friend asks newbie PI Cassie Dewell to help exonerate a man accused of assaulting a girl from an influential family, and Cassie soon learns that the hidden backstory looms as big as Montana’s sky.
Contraband by Stuart Woods. So nice to be on a Florida beach, but then Stone Barrington is nearly conked on the head by crime evidence falling from the sky. He joins with a beautiful local detective to investigate, but the evidence keeps disappearing (things are fast and loose in the Keys). This is Stone Barrington’s 50th novel appearance.
The Dearly Beloved by Cara Wall. Set in the years 1950-’70 in a changing America and London, Wall’s debut novel follows two married couples--ministers and academic — whose intricate bonds of faith and friendship, jealousy and understanding, are tested by the birth of an autistic child.
The Oysterville Sewing Circle by Susan Wiggs. Caroline Shelby couldn’t wait to leave her tiny hamlet of Oysterville, WA, and pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer in Manhattan. A betrayal by her mentor and the death of Angelique, her supermodel best friend, change her plans. Caroline is made guardian of Angelique’s two children, and that sends her running back to her hometown, where she’s surprised to find that reconnecting with old friends, reinventing herself, and assuming a new role as a mom provide fresh inspirations for her designs and a shift in her priorities.
The Russia Account by Stephen Coonts. Coonts uneasily mixes classic thriller action and partisan axe-grinding in his ninth thriller featuring CIA director Jake Grafton and Jake’s stalwart aide, Tommy Carmellini. When Jake learns that a tiny bank in Estonia has been laundering money, possibly hundreds of billions of dollars, he sends Tommy to investigate. Tommy gets on the trail of Russian multibillionaire Yegan Korjev, a Putin crony, whom Jake approves for rendition to a safe house in Utah for interrogation. The money-laundering operation they uncover ensnares politicians, philanthropists, investors, and criminals in a complex plan to destabilize Western society with “imaginary money.”
Libraries = Information
Exercise helps even long-term couch potatoes.
A recent study concluded that individuals ages 40-61 who began exercising regularly after years of physical inactivity reduced their risk for death by 32-35%. Their odds of death from heart attack and cancer also dropped compared to those who never exercised during the study period.
Conclusion: It’s never too late to reap the benefits of regular exercise.
Stingy Schobel Says
Start a new load of laundry while the dryer is still warm. The machine doesn’t have to warm up again, saving you energy dollars. And don’t forget to clean the lint filter so your dryer will continue to run efficiently.
When buying nonprescription drugs, you should always go with the store brand. What’s the difference between Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release gelcaps at $12.49 per 100 and generic extra-strength acetaminophen rapid-release gelcaps for $8.99 per 100?
Practically nothing — except you’ll save $3.50.
Library Laugh
How much does a pirate pay for corn? A buccaneer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.