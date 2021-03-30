Elvis has entered the building! The Palace Theatre will celebrate the King of Rock and Roll with five classic films showing in April and May.
G.I. BLUES – April 2
After serving two years of active duty in the U.S. Army, 1960’s ‘G.I. Blues’ was set in Germany. Soldier Tulsa McLean (Elvis Presley) hopes to open up a nightclub when he gets out of the army. He may lack the capital for such a venture, but a chance to raise the cash comes his way through a friendly wager. Local dancer Lili is a notorious ice queen, and Tulsa bets everything he has that a friend of his can earn her affections. Also stars Juliet Prowse.
KING CREOLE – April 9
Denied his high school diploma because of a schoolyard fight, Danny Fisher (Elvis Presley) is unsure how he’s going to support himself and his unemployed father. He briefly flirts with a life of crime before a club owner hears him singing and offers him a job. Things look promising until rival club owner and Danny’s former boss tries to lure him back. Also stars Walter Matthau.
JAILHOUSE ROCK – April 30
A young man, Vince Everett (Elvis Presley), is convicted of manslaughter after being drawn into a bar fight while trying to defend a woman. In prison, Everett finds salvation when his cellmate, a country singer hears him sing and pegs him as a future star.
VIVA LAS VEGAS – May 15
Musically gifted race-driver Lucky Jackson (Elvis Presley) wants in Las Vegas is to score enough money for a new car motor so he can win the Grand Prix. When he encounters a swimming instructor, he considers staying around longer. After Lucky loses his winnings in the hotel pool, he’s forced to remain long enough to win back his dough. Also stars Ann Margaret.
BLUE HAWAII – May 22
After being discharged from the U.S. Army, cool guy Chadwick Gates (Elvis Presley) returns home to Hawaii. Following several years of strict military life, Gates wants nothing more than to hang loose and surf all day. His family pressures him to work for the family pineapple business. Much to the chagrin of his snobby mother, he lands a job as a tour guide at the same company where his girlfriend also works. Also stars Angela Lansbury.
Tickets for all performances will be $5 and will include free popcorn. Only 100 100 people will be allowed per showing to allow for social distancing. For tickets call 931-484-6133 or visit palacetheatre-crossville.com.
