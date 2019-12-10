The 21st annual Granville Heritage Day Dec. 14 is “Through the Eyes
of a Child.”
The full day of activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. will culminate at 3 p.m. with a unique old time Christmas parade.
This year’s theme Is based on the 1960s and will be led by Granville’s new Mayberry Police Car.
Grand marshal James E. Clemons was born in Granville and, at age 90, he is Granville’s oldest active volunteer. He has been instrumental in the development of Granville Museum and the historic Sutton Homestead.
A great day of entertainment has been planned with three Christmas musicals at Granville United Methodist Church. Jackson County Advance Choir Christmas Concert will be at 10:30 a.m., followed by
Linwood Road Christmas Concert at noon and a 1960s It’s a Wonderful Season Concert by Granville United Methodist Church and Carolyn Cathey at 1 p.m.
Sutton Ole Time Music Hour will feature a Christmas Bluegrass Dinner Show featuring Kody Norris Show with dinner at 5 and 6:30 p.m., with bluegrass concert from 6-8. Reservations are available by calling 931-653-4151.
The event will also feature the Grind with the Wind organ grinder at Sutton General Store, Christmas organ music by Kirsten Hansen as part of the Christmas tour of the Sutton Historic Home with the theme “It’s a Wonderful Time of the Year in the 1960s”, old-time craftsmen at Pioneer Village with hot cider served in the Pioneer Cabin, 1960s antique toy show at Car Museum; free children’s inflatable
rides and Christmas train; Santa’s Children Shopping from 1-3 p.m.; Santa with professional pictures at Granville Event Center from 1:30-2:30 and 3:30-4 p.m.; Christmas shopping from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
at Granville shops and stores; Festival of Trees at Granville Museum; and food served at Sutton General Store and Dining Room. A special Dr. Glenn Watts Memorial Christmas lighting will be at 4:45.
Historic Granville is featuring 176 hand-painted Christmas Characters on Parade in December. A new feature is the 1960s red lighted Christmas bells over Clover St.
Call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com for details.
