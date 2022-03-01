The CCHS Theatre II class will present “Entertainment for the Short Attention Span: Episode 2022,” an original play written by CCHS students.
This approximately 80-minute production will be presented March 9-12 in the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville. Tickets are $5 at the door.
“Entertainment for the Short Attention Span: Episode 2022” takes the audience through life, art and culture, reduced through the lens of the modern teen’s short attention span. From the last two years in review, to one-minute musicals, to the story of the Titanic told from the perspective of the iceberg, this show includes a dizzying array of student creativity, all presented in short comic scenes.
From concept, to page, to stage, students have written the show, designed props and costumes, and staged and rehearsed the show for audiences to enjoy — all during class time.
Join the cast as they battle social media platforms, romp through fandoms, and satirize the Greek pantheon. There will be plenty of laughs for all.
This production is best enjoyed by ages 8 and up.
“Entertainment for the Short Attention Span: Episode 2022” will premiere in a Friends and Family Preview at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
Public performances will be at 7 p.m. March 10-11, and at 2 p.m. March 12.
