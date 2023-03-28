The New York Times said, “The whole thing is utterly impossible and utterly fascinating. It is the most baffling mystery Agatha Christie has ever written.”
The quote refers to Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” which opens April 14 at the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Based on the best-selling novel, this production will be directed by René Pulliam, who directed 2021’s “The 39 Steps.”
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All they have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate, for each has been marked for murder.
As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme. One of Christie’s most suspenseful tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, its growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the very end.
The cast features James Scott (“Buddy”) as Rogers, Caitlin Schaub (“Murder on the Orient Express”) as Mrs. Rogers, Jacob Alexander (“Buddy”) as Fred Narracott, DeAnna Helgeson (“Things My Mother Taught Me”) as Vera Claythorne, Britt Hancock (“Sylvia”) as Philip Lombard, Riley Wesson (“Cinderella”) as Anthony Marston, Daniel Black (“Johnny and the Devil’s Box”) as William Blore, Bill Macchio (“Escape to Margaritaville”) as Gen. Mackenzie, Patty Payne (“On Golden Pond”) as Emily Brent, Jason Ross (“Leading Ladies”) as Sir Lawrence Wargrave, and Michael Evanichko (“On Golden Pond”) as Dr. Armstrong.
“And Then There Were None” plays on the Mainstage through May 30, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Hospice of Cumberland County, John and Christine Stinson, and Mark Richie and Arlene Albert, and Family Walk-In Clinic. Tickets are available at ccplayhouse.com or 931-484-5000.
All Playhouse productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and BLB Construction LLC.
