The popular Manhattan Project National Historical Park program “Secrecy, Security and Spies” will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. ET at the Turnpike Gatehouse.
The program will give visitors insight to what life was like in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project with the heightened security, the need for secrecy and the worry of spies. This program is free and open to the public. Parking is limited so please try to carpool if possible.
The Gatehouse is located at 2900 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN. Visitors can access the Turnpike Gatehouse from Oak Ridge by following the Oak Ridge Turnpike west as if you’re leaving town. Parking will be next to the Gatehouse on the north side of the road.
For more information or directions, please visit the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge (461 W. Outer Dr., Oak Ridge, TN) or call at 865-428-1942.
