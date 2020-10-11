10-23 Howson_Woodhouse - Paint the Colors of Fall.jpg

“Paint the Colors of Fall” is the Version 2 Paint and Wine class scheduled for Oct. 23.

 

Paint and Wine classes are so popular that Cindy Howson and Pam Emery-Woodhouse have added Version 2, “Paint the Colors of Fall,” from 5-7 p.m Oct. 23.

The medium is acrylic on canvas. All painting materials will be provided. 

Attendees should bring their own wine, glass, and munchies. Class size is restricted to a minimum of four, maximum of 12.

Cost is $20 for members or $25 for guests, with $5 materials fee payable to Howson at the start of class. 

Register for version 2 at the Plateau Creative Art Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249. 

Those who have already signed up for the Oct. 30 Paint and Wine class will not need to reregister.

The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.

Tags