Paint and Wine classes are so popular that Cindy Howson and Pam Emery-Woodhouse have added Version 2, “Paint the Colors of Fall,” from 5-7 p.m Oct. 23.
The medium is acrylic on canvas. All painting materials will be provided.
Attendees should bring their own wine, glass, and munchies. Class size is restricted to a minimum of four, maximum of 12.
Cost is $20 for members or $25 for guests, with $5 materials fee payable to Howson at the start of class.
Register for version 2 at the Plateau Creative Art Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
Those who have already signed up for the Oct. 30 Paint and Wine class will not need to reregister.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
