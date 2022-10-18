Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story will be presented by the Playhouse tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library.
Come and enjoy selections from this musical of an icon taken too early.
Great New Books
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. Kingsolver offers a deeply evocative story of a boy born to an impoverished single mother. In this self-styled, modern adaptation of Dickens’s David Copperfield, Demon Copperhead, 11, is the quick-witted son and budding cartoonist of a troubled young mother and a stepfather in southern Appalachia’s Lee County, Va. Eventually, his mother’s opioid addiction places Demon in various foster homes where he’s forced to earn his keep through work (even though his guardians are paid) and is always hungry from lack of food. After a guardian steals his money, Demon hitchhikes to Tennessee in search of his paternal grandmother. She is welcoming, but will not raise him, and sends him back to live with the town’s celebrated high school football coach as his new guardian, a widower who lives in a castle-like home with his boyish daughter, Angus. Demon’s teen years settle briefly with fame on the football field and a girlfriend, Dori. But stability is short-lived after a football injury and as he and Dori become addicted to opioids. Kingsolver’s account of the opioid epidemic and its impact on the social fabric of Appalachia is drawn to heartbreaking effect. This is a powerful story, both brilliant in its many social messages regarding foster care, child hunger and rural struggles. It’s breathless in its delivery.
A Heart Full of Headstones by Ian Rankin. Rankin doesn’t disappoint with book 24 in his Edinburgh-set Rebus series. Retired cop John Rebus is on the wrong side of the courtroom this time. He’s on trial for a crime that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life. Could “retired” gangster Big “Ger” Cafferty have played a part? Rebus is drawn again into a web of crime-filled Edinburgh. Cafferty orders Rebus to locate a former employee who absconded with a huge sum of Ger’s money, but had long since disappeared—presumed dead. Word on the street has Jack Oram very much alive and last seen at a local renting office. Not buying Ger’s reasons for the search but because long-standing debts must be paid, Rebus sets out. Meanwhile, Rebus’s long-suffering pal and protégée D.I. Siobhan Clarke investigates the murder of a fellow police officer who was found dead in a flat managed by the same renting office. As Rebus and Clarke follow their separate paths, their cases intertwine.
And Then There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle by Jon Meacham. With his latest work, Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Meacham examines the moral universe of Abraham Lincoln. This fascinating biography shows that Lincoln was a man with vices as well as many virtues. Meacham’s writing is illuminating, and his sources help with that. For example, W.E.B Du Bois’ and Frederick Douglass’ mixed views on Lincoln heavily dominate the text. Why another book on Lincoln now? The author answers this question by giving readers a full understanding of the fractured state of the Union in mid-19th century America, contrasting it with the divisive political situation in the United States of the 21st century. Lincoln’s views on emancipation and the Union evolved over time. The author examines that evolution and shows readers why it matters.
Library Laugh I
Why do bees have sticky hair?
Because they use honeycombs.
Libraries=
Information
Fall is the best time to help transform your lawn into an eco-friendly one.
It all starts with spreading a thin layer of organic compost in areas that need the most TLC. Just a 1/4-inch layer is enough to give a nutritional boost, so it thrives in the spring.
Then add grass seed and rake it into the compost mix.
Also, use a lawnmower to break up fallen leaves and grass clippings for instant mulch. This mixture can be used to add an additional nutritional boost to your lawn and protect it if your area is prone to cold, harsh fall and winter seasons.
Library Laugh II
What do you call an uprising in a poultry farm?
A chicken coup.
Stingy Schobel Says
According to the Department of Energy, 20 to 30% of the air that moves through duct systems escapes through leaks, holes and disconnected ductwork.
Accessible ductwork in attics, basements and crawl spaces can be examined by holding your hands near all ductwork joints to feel for drafts. Pay particular attention to spots where duct lines branch off, gaps are especially common here.
Wherever you feel air escaping, cover the leak with aluminum foil tape. Then use a paintbrush to apply a generous coating of duct mastic, a sticky material that dries to form a strong airtight seal.
Commented
