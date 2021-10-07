Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife, Mary Ann Montgomery Forrest, were buried Sept. 18 at Historic Elm Springs in Maury County.
It was the third funeral for the controversial Confederate general, who died in 1877. First, he was buried in Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis. In 1904, he and his wife were disinterred and moved to a Memphis park once named in his honor. A statue and memorial were built there in 1905.
Historic Elm Springs is the international headquarters of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which oversaw the burial.
Barbara Parsons of Crossville attended the Friday processional and Saturday burial. Tickets were given by application in advance, and registrants had to present the proper credentials to gain access to the site.
As Parsons entered Elm Springs Sept. 17 shortly after 7 a.m., she looked across the landscape. Re-enactors had been permitted to stay overnight on the property, and smoke from their campfires rose up as families sat eating their breakfasts.
On the front porch, the artillerymen called their troops together. She saw also the Sons of Confederate Veterans mechanized units wearing white shirts and vests. The mechanized units would escort the two hearses carrying the remains of the General and Mrs. Forrest to the circle drive in front of Elm Springs and carrying the caskets into the parlor for visitation.
“Leading the procession before the hearses was the riderless horse with reverse boots in the stirrups. Watching the horse coming toward the house, I’ll admit it, I started to cry,” Parsons wrote to the Chronicle.
The caskets were covered with the second flag of the Confederate States of America, referred to as the Stainless Banner.
Parsons estimated the crowd at the funeral the next morning at more than 2,000, with attendees from Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Oklahoma and California. The funeral service included music, prayers and speakers from several Confederate heritage groups, closing with the singing of “Dixie.”
Due to weather conditions, the reinterment was delayed until the afternoon. The equestrian statue and pedestal also removed from the Memphis park will soon be placed at the site.
Following the funeral, hundreds of riflemen stood along a line and fired volleys of shots in remembrance of Forrest, followed by six cannons fired in rapid succession.
