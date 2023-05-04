Professional flame-work glass bead maker and passionate hobby quilter Bonnie Scott will present the program for the upcoming Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild meeting.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, May 19, in Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church fellowship hall at 231 Westchester Dr.
Because Scott is an outside guest speaker, non-members and/or visitors will be charged a $5 program attendance fee this month.
Scott began quilting in 1986 when her daughter needed a blanket for preschool. Now she is an experienced quilter who loves the “modern quilt” aesthetic and graphic design.
Scott designs and makes her own quilts and does the free-motion quilting on them using her tabletop quilting machine. She said she loves the process of watching a project evolve as she dreams up each step along the way.
Scott is a member of the National Modern Quilt Guild and was a past president of the Roanoke Star Quilters Guild in Roanoke, VA.
She also owns her own glass studio, Joyful Adornments, where she uses recycled glass such as vintage wine bottles and blue and green Mason jars to make beads for earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.
Her presentation and trunk show to the Guild, “Creativity … How did you come up with that?” promises to open your mind to out-of-the-box ways of thinking and creating quilt designs.
The membership meeting will also include the monthly business meeting as well as the fat-quarter drawing. This month, the theme is spring/blues. It will also include the show and tell.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 150 quilters who meet on the third Friday of the month at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach, and social camaraderie.
The Guild has been meeting since 2002. New members and visitors are welcome.
Email fantasticquiltersffginfo@gmail.com for more information.
