The start of a new school year is just around the corner, and many families are making their list and checking it twice to see what they need to help the kids be ready for the first day of school.
But shopping lists can be pared down for students at two Cumberland County elementary schools, with schools taking care of pencils, paper and other standard supplies.
Brown Elementary and Pleasant Hill Elementary will both take care of general school supply needs.
“It’s expensive, and you have to sort through all the lists for each child and what the teacher wants,” said Sarah Matthews, school nurse at Pleasant Hill and president of the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.
She had wanted to offer school supplies for all students for several years. This year, she was able to make it happen.
“The Pleasant Hill community is wonderful,” she said, noting several churches, organizations and individuals had donated through the year toward the effort.
Pleasant Hill Elementary Principal Tracie Buckner announced the school’s supply effort via a Facebook video July 11.
“This room is full of the main school supplies that you need,” Buckner said, surrounded by colored pencils, notebooks and glue sticks. “We’ve got it covered for you.”
The supplies — even headphones — are available for all 600 students who attend the school, Matthews said.
“We absolutely want to do this every year,” she added.
Donations can be made to the school.
Brown Elementary launched its school supply effort last year for its 600-plus students.
Organizations in Lake Tansi and local churches helped make the first year possible, with $6,000 budgeted to buy paper, pencils, folders, binder, glue sticks, crayons, colored pencils, markers and more.
“We set aside schools funds and purchase a lot of the materials before school ends,” said Brown Elementary Principal Stephanie Speich. “We just love to provide all students with the same things and everything they need so no one comes to school without supplies.”
Each student is asked to bring $10 to help the school buy supplies throughout the year.
“We hope this is something we can continue to do in upcoming school years,” Speich said.
Buckner did note there are some things students and families need to keep on their back-to-school shopping lists — backpacks and gym shoes. The school had its gym floor refinished over the summer.
In addition, classroom donations of tissues, gallon-size baggies, paper towels, hand sanitizer and baby wipes are appreciated.
Other schools have been releasing their school supply lists via social media. Check for grade and classroom-specific lists with your individual school’s Facebook page.
