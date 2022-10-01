As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families in communities today face increased hardship.
Hunger and poverty, already at unacceptable levels, are affecting children at an alarming rate, and the hunger kids face today has the power to impact the rest of their lives.
As part of No Kid Hungry’s continuing effort to ensure all children in Cumberland County remain nourished and healthy, Cumberland County School Nutrition Program has received $10,000 in grant funding to help feed more children in the community.
“No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again. This grant will help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong,” said Kathy Hamby, field manager for the No Kid Hungry Campaign.
The funds from the No Kid Hungry grant will be used to ensure children across Cumberland County will be fed during the summer months.
The grant was partially used to wrap a summer feeding delivery bus for the Phoenix School to promote the program when out and about. Families will be able to easily pick out the bus with the free meals.
The rest of the funding was used to partner with Second Harvest. The funds provided pay for extra employees to fill and deliver fresh produce boxes to families across the county. It also covered the cost of heating bags and coolers to be used in delivering summer meals.
Cumberland County has a large number of free and reduced eligible students. During the summer, these students may not have access to nutritious meals.
The grant helps with outreach into the community to ensure no kid is hungry during their time away from school.
“We are excited to use this grant to expand our Summer Feeding Program and reach more kids in the community,” said Hamby.
