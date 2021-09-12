Monday — Choice of one: Made-to-order meatball subs, Buffalo chicken bites, grilled cheese, PB&Jelly Pockets, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: vegetable soup, corn nuggets, curly fries, or veggie juice. Choice of one: pears, fresh-cut apple wedges fresh whole fruit, 100% fruit juice.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Mini taco quesadilla or ranchero tornados, cheesy breadsticks, PB&Jelly Pockets, chicken tender wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: sweet potato fries, refried beans, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Italian ice cup, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Wednesday — Choice of one: lasagna with cheese-stuffed breadsticks, thin crust pizza, turkey club and vegetable wrap, PB&Jelly Pockets or Lunchables. Choice of two: roasted Parmesan asparagus, garden salad with green leaf lettuce, natural cut fries, corn or veggie juice. Choice of one: peaches, frozen Unicorn Craze, blueberry bowls, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Thursday — Choice of one: Asian chicken with General Tso and orange chicken, vegetable fried rice or chow mein noodles, pepperoni calzones, PB&Jelly Pockets, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: fresh steamed broccoli, vegetable egg roll, garden salad/green-leaf lettuce, crinkle cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Mandarin oranges, grapes, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
Friday — Choice of one: chicken fries, homemade yeast rolls, rib patty sandwhich, PB&Jelly Pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: fresh veggie medley, steamed green beans, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: homemade cinnamon apples, fresh cut fruit, fresh whole fruit or 100% fruit juice.
