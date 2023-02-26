Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&