Monday — Choice of one: Meatball subs, mini cheese calzones, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets or Lunchables. Choice of two: Sweet potato fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Tuesday — Choice of one: Beef soft tacos, cheesy French bread pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, grilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple or Lunchables. Choice of two: Corn nuggets, curly fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Dole smoothie cups, fresh berry cup or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday — Choice of one: Mandarin orange or General Tso’s chicken, vegetable fried rice or chow mein noodles, stuffed crust pizza, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, turkey club and vegetable wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Garden side salad, vegetable egg roll, natural cut fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh cut fruit or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday — Choice of one: Hamburger sliders, homemade chicken Alfredo with garlic biscuit, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, chicken fajita and veggie wrap or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh steamed broccoli, baked beans, crinkle cut fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fun flavored applesauce cups or fresh whole fruit.
Friday — Choice of one: Homemade lasagna with breadstick, mini corndogs, peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pockets, chef salad or Lunchables. Choice of two: Fresh cut veggie medley, sidewinder fries or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh whole fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.