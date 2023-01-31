Country music singer and actor John Schneider will make his Palace Theatre debut Feb. 10
Schneider is best known for his acting roles, including Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, a leading role on Smallville and James “Jim” Cryer on the series The Haves and the Have Nots. But in addition to his acting career, Schneider has been a singer since the early 1980s.
He has released nine studio albums, 18 singles and a greatest hits package. Songs include “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know,” “Country Girls,” “What’s a Memory Like You” and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight,” all of which reached the top of the Billboard country singles charts.
Schneider’s single “It’s Now or Never,” a remake of the Elvis Presley hit, peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Country Billboard charts in 1981 and remains the top-charting Elvis cover of all time. It was also Schneider’s first big hit, which was followed by four No. 1 country singles and a No. 1 country album. Other hits include “Country Girls,” “If It Was Anyone But You,” “At The Sound Of The Tone,” “Take The Long Way Home,” “I’m Gonna Leave You Tomorrow,” “Love, You Ain’t Seen The Last Of Me,” and “It’s A Short Walk From Heaven To Hell.”
“My music heroes growing up were people like Waylon Jennings, Conway Twitty and Johnny Cash,” said Schneider. “I think one of my best memories from that period of my life was meeting those guys and performing on the same stage with them.”
In 1998, Schneider became a born-again Christian while living with Cash and June Carter Cash in their home near Nashville.
Schneider plays one night only at The Palace in downtown Crossville on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49, $59, and $100 for VIP seating. VIP seating includes a meet and greet and a seat in the first four row.
Call 931-484-6133 or go to palace
theatre-crossville.com for tickets.
