The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District’s annual tree, plant and shrub sale fundraiser will be April 6-8.
Trees and plants are important to the community. They have multiple uses, including wind breaks, living screens, a soil binder to help reduce erosion, as well as noise barriers.
Natural existing and newly planted trees increase property value and add natural beauty and diversity to the landscape.
A hidden benefit of trees is their ability to capture and store carbon monoxide from the atmosphere, which decreases the threat of global warming. They also release life-giving oxygen back into the atmosphere.
Flowering shrubs and perennial species provide food for important pollinators such as bees and butterflies.
The sale will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday in the livestock pavilion at Cumberland County Community Complex (fairgrounds), 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
A variety of trees and shrubs will be available and priced based on type and size. They include bald cypress, buckeye, crabapple, elderberry, fothergilla, hazelnut, mulberry, redbud and witch hazel.
There should also be a variety of fruit trees, along with other trees, shrubs and plants that include hen & chicks, phlox and sedum.
Timely and proper planting after purchase, followed by reasonable care, should result in healthy, beautiful trees and shrubs that will provide enjoyment for many years.
Only good quality items will be available. All sales are final.
The Soil Conservation District is a nonprofit organization that uses the tree sale to help raise funds for its conservation education efforts and other operating expenses. The information and education program includes support for high school Envirothon teams, Soil and Water Stewardship Week activities, educational material for schools and college scholarships.
Call the SCD office at 484-5442, ext. 3, email lynn.carey@tn.
nacdnet.net, or follow the SCD and tree and plant sale on Facebook.
All programs and services of the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status or handicap.
