The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District’s annual fundraising tree, plant and shrub sale will be at 83 Northside Lane, just off Northside Dr. and Hwy. 70 N. in the old Alpha Equipment building.
The sale will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8-9 and 8 a.m.-noon April 10.
Trees and plants are important to every community, no matter how large or small.
Trees have multiple uses to include wind breaks, living screens, a soil binder to help reduce erosion, as well as noise barriers.
Also, natural existing and newly planted trees increase property value and add natural beauty and diversity to the landscape.
A hidden benefit provided by trees is their ability to capture and store carbon monoxide from the atmosphere, which decreases the threat of global warming.
In addition, trees release life-giving oxygen back into the atmosphere.
Flowering shrubs and perennial species provide food for important pollinators such as bees and butterflies.
A variety of trees and shrubs will be available and priced based on type and size.
Some of the trees and shrubs available include bald cypress, buckeye, chokeberry, crabapple, elderberry, American elm, fothergilla, hazelnut, hydrangea, mulberry, oak (sawtooth and willow), persimmon, serviceberry, viburnum and witch hazel.
Big bluestem, hardy fern, hen and chicks, hosta, iris, phlox, prickly pear, sedum, switchgrass and trumpet creeper will also be available.
There should also be a variety of fruit trees along with other trees, shrubs and plants.
Timely and proper planting after purchase, followed by reasonable care, should result in healthy, beautiful trees and shrubs that will provide enjoyment for many years.
Only good quality items will be available, and all sales are final.
The Soil Conservation District is a nonprofit organization and uses the tree sale to help raise funds for its conservation education efforts and other operating expenses.
The information and education program includes support for high school Envirothon teams, Soil and Water Stewardship Week activities, educational material for schools and college scholarships.
Call the SCD office at 484-5442, Ext. 3 or email lynn.carey@tn.nacdnet.net for information.
All programs and services of the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status or handicap.
