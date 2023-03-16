Cinderella had her fairy godmother to ensure she made it to the ball. But in the Upper Cumberland, teens can lean on the volunteers at Cumberland Fellowship Church to help them feel like a fairy tale princess on prom night.
The annual Say Yes to the Dress shopping event, held March 11, treated about 100 teen girls to free prom dresses and accessories.
“I wanted to give girls the opportunity to experience shopping for a prom dress, without having to worry about staying in a budget,” explained Savanna Donathan, the church volunteer who started the program in 2017.
The event is modeled after a traditional dress-shopping experience, but without the cost. Dresses are tagged with sizes, set up like an actual dress shop. Dressing rooms are also available, to allow the girls to try on a dress before taking it home. Alongside the dresses, jewelry, handbags and high heels are also donated and set out for the girls to take for free.
Donations open up each year around mid-February. People can drop off used prom dresses at church offices, but a few local businesses have been drop-off locations as well.
Around 100 people per year get their prom dresses from Cumberland Fellowship, and not just from Cumberland County. People come in from Roane, Fentress, Putnam, White and Bledsoe counties as well.
“It’s grown a lot,” Donathan said.
“It gets bigger and better every year,” added Brenda Hays, a volunteer with the event who has been working with this program since its beginning.
Hays said she primarily volunteers with this not just to help Donathan out, but to see the joy on kids’ faces when they get their dresses.
“I know what it’s like to experience financial insecurities and not be able to participate in things,” Hays said. “The first time I helped somebody get a dress—the glow that’s on their face, you can’t experience anything else like it. It’s better than shopping for a wedding dress.”
