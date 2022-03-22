Come join us for a unique experience on March 23 at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room. Located in the public library. You will be treated to a concert of classical music featuring piano and saxophone. The duo of Sara and Frank Saxton will have you calling for more.
Great New Books
A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear. In the 17th title in Winspear’s Maisie Dobbs series, Maisie is newly married to American, Mark Scott, and they have formally adopted young Anna to create a blended family. The first strand of mystery comes from Officer Jo Hardy, a female pilot who ferries various aircraft in the war effort. She has a friend who crashed and died in an apparent accident while ferrying a Spitfire. Jo is convinced a mysterious male figure shot at her on an earlier flight in the same area. As Maisie investigates, she wades into murky waters when a U.S. serviceman is found bound and gagged and another person goes missing in the same spot as the crash. Things get muddier still because Mark is working on the security for Eleanor Roosevelt’s visit to the UK, and information Maisie reveals spells trouble for the first lady’s safety. On the home front, Maisie must decide how to handle her adopted daughter’s ill treatment at school. Is it just schoolyard bullies, or bad leadership?
French Braid by Anne Tyler. Author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Breathing Lessons” and the recent Man Booker Prize Finalist “Redhead by the Side of the Road”, Tyler has always had a way with families. Her protagonists here are the Garretts, who don’t necessarily seem that close. Mercy is more invested in creating artwork than tending to husband Robin or their three children--dependable Alice, wild-eyed Lily, and the youngest, David, who appears more than a little eager to forge his own way far from the homestead. In fact, the Garretts have only taken one vacation together, way back in 1959. Yet they clearly influence one another powerfully over the decades depicted here.
Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits by Emmanual Acho. Former NFL linebacker, Emmy-winning broadcaster and best-selling author Acho provides a step-by-step guide advising readers on how to stop letting society’s metrics or allegedly logical expectations determine their value, success, or greatness. Instead, he suggests that one should create a new path by rejecting conventional logic about life choices and thinking illogically. Thinking illogically helped him start a career in broadcasting and become a leading communication expert for several football executives. He later became an activist and creator of the online video series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”, which he turned into a book. Throughout this call for personal growth, Acho provides inspirational quotes and stories about himself and others who utilize mental and, sometimes, physical toughness to achieve their goals. Acho encourages readers to study people who work, look, and sound different from themselves, to discover new ideas, acquire new skills, step out of their comfort zones, and be brave in breaking free of old patterns that hold us back.
Library Laugh I
Why don’t eggs tell each other jokes?
Because they would crack each other up.
Libraries =
Information
Just 10 minutes of exercise helps you live longer. More than 110,000 lives could be saved by adults over age 40 if they added just 10 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity to their daily routine. Even more lives would be saved if they increased that activity by 20 or 30 minutes daily.
Library Laugh II
What do you call the ghost of a chicken?
A poultry-geist.
Stingy Schobel Says
A little party at your home may leave you with undrunk soda pop in cans and glasses at the end of the festivities.
But don’t toss that leftover soda down the drain -- it can be used to get your pots and pans gleaming. Just pour the leftover soda into your grimy cookware and let it simmer on very low heat for 30 to 45 minutes.
Dark sodas like Coke and Pepsi are highly acidic, and they do wonders at eating away at stubborn messes.
