The Library is proud to kick off July with the American Song Book concert in the Cumberland Room on July 6 at noon. Frank and Sara Saxton will feature songs by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin while playing the piano and saxophone. What a way to cool down the heat wave.
Great New Books
Rising Tiger by Brad Thor. A new enemy is challenging the United States, as the threat grows more ominous, there’s only one thing to do: send in Thor stalwart Scot Harvath. Scot finds himself in a wholly unfamiliar culture, surrounded by threats; clearly, someone knew he was coming.
Rizzoli & Isles: Listen to Me by Tess Gerritsen. Has it really been five years since the last Rizzoli and Isles novel? Fans who have been eagerly awaiting a new installment in the ever-popular series can breathe easy: this one is worth the wait. A woman has been murdered. At first, detective Jane Rizzoli and forensic pathologist Maura Isles are stumped. Who would kill a respected and widely liked nurse? Soon they discover the victim might not be entirely whom she seemed to be, and the investigation gets really hot, really quickly. Meanwhile, Rizzoli’s mother, Angela, has some concerns about her new neighbors, but with her daughter otherwise occupied, Angela might have to investigate these newcomers all by herself. Gerritsen juggles both storylines adroitly, leaving one at a tantalizing moment to move on to the other.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
When Harvard junior Sam Masur encounters estranged childhood friend Sadie Green on a subway platform, she initially ignores him but then relents. And a good thing, too, for they end up collaborating on video games that soon bring them fame and fortune. But however perfect those digital worlds, the sorrows and duplicity of the imperfect real world await.
Armored by Mark Greaney. Having lost his lower left leg while protecting a client, former bodyguard Joshua Duffy now works dispiritedly as a mall cop in New Jersey. Then he’s offered one last glory job: protecting a UN mission attempting to broker peace between violent drug cartels in Mexico’s Sierra Madre mountains.
Aura of Night by Heather Graham. True evil never dies. It only waits in the dark. All book editor Megan Law wants is to bury the memory of her brutal kidnapping and move on with her life. So when her publisher asks her to spin her hellish experience into the next bestseller, Megan agrees only because it might help keep other women safe. Then a mysterious, gruesome package arrives in the mail—a reminder that the nightmare isn’t over just yet. FBI investigator Ragnar Johnson is running out of time. He knows in his gut there’s more to the recent Embracer killings, and he needs Megan’s help. Even with their rocky past behind them, working together now isn’t going to be easy. But when things take a deadly turn, Megan and Ragnar discover a deep connection that they’ll have to use, because something is trying to tear them apart—forever.
Library Laugh I
Do you know the name Pavlov?
It rings a bell.
Stingy Schobel Says
Save energy when doing laundry. About five to ten percent of home electricity goes to washing and drying clothes, but there are easy ways to cut back. Wash full loads—a full load uses about 13 gallons of water versus two small loads which use about 10 gallons each. Go easy on detergent—one quarter cup is normally enough and prevents detergent buildup on your clothes and in your machine. Use cold water—today’s highly efficient detergents clean just as effectively with cold water. Use the high-spin setting—this gets more water out of the clothes, which means less energy needed in the dryer. Keep the dryer lint screen clean. Use the automatic cycle instead of the timed drying—using the dryer’s sensor to stop the machine when clothes are dry saves energy. Clean the dryer moisture sensors—dirty sensors can make the dryer think your clothes are finished when they’re still wet.
Library Laugh II
What bird can lift the most?
A crane.
Libraries=
Information
#1 cause of senior falls. Dual-tasking—standing or walking while also doing a separate mental or physical task—is the most common cause of falls among older adults. Standing and walking require more cognitive effort as people age, leaving less cognition available for other tasks. Moving while trying to read, talk or carry a cup of coffee increases fall risk. Pay attention to surroundings, minimize distractions when walking on uneven pavement, in a crowded room or when in a hurry. Try to avoid talking while moving. Improve balance with mind-body exercises such as dancing, tai chi or yoga.
