Come in from the heat and enjoy our July 2022 offering of Saturday seminars, that will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center.
Whether you are an experienced genealogist or just starting your journey into the past, these seminars will expand your research experience.
On July 9, Mike Boniol will discuss “Cemetery Research” facts and surprises when you look for final resting places.
On both July 16 and 23, Mia McLelland will do a two-part “Search Like a Pro” seminar. When all other research seems to fail, approach it from another direction.
Then, finally, on July 30, Mike Boniol will return with “When the Courthouse has Burned…” Don’t give up, there are other places to find the information.
Due to limited information, please call 931-456-2006 or visit the Archives (95 E. 1st St.) to reserve your spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.