The Cumberland Woodturners have been working all year on a new collection of one-of-a-kind ornaments, offered for sale this holiday season.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit Kids on the Rise and House of Hope.
This is the 13th year the members of the Cumberland Woodturners have offered ornaments for sale for the benefit of the community.
Ornaments can be purchased at:
•First National Bank, 1386 N. Main St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Dec. 29.
•Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St., Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through Dec. 24
•Village Green Mall, 126 Stonehenge Dr., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, through Dec. 22.
