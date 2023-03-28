It’s about time to think of warm sea breezes flowing through Tennessee (maybe?). Well anyway, we can dream. However, on Wednesday, March 29, you can relax and enjoy the Plateau Pluckers Ukulele Band in the Cumberland Room at noon. Come and enjoy.
Great New Books
Hang the Moon by Jeanette Walls
Walls’s breathtaking latest traces the trajectory of two feuding Virginia families and a woman who rises to the top of a bootlegging empire. For more than 50 years, bad blood has permeated relations between the bootlegging Kincaid family and the Bond brothers. Starting with the Kincaid’s questionable acquisition of 88 acres from the Bonds. Sallie Kincaid’s enigmatic father, “the Duke,” controls an Emporium general store, warehouse, lumber mill, hauling company and rental properties. And after a string of unexpected deaths in the family, Sallie takes charge of the family business during the Prohibition years. As “Queen of the Kincaid Rumrunners,” Sally comes to oversee a profitable business that amplifies the backwoods dispute into a full-fledged violent war with the Bonds, who avenge the Kincaid’s land grab with a calamitous act of escalation. This entangles both families and exposes scandalous secrets. The thrilling plot culminates in bombshell revelations and massive conflagrations. And through it all, Sallie makes for an indelible heroine as she fights for her life and livelihood. This is a stunner.
Loyalty by Lisa Scottoline
Scottoline delves into the origins of the Sicilian Mafia with the intriguing story of a kidnapping. In early 19th-century Palermo, five-year-old Dante Michangeli is abducted from his wealthy family and left in a madhouse. Meanwhile, Roberto Fiorvanti and his twin brother, Franco, who manage a baron’s lemon grove, scheme to make money by organizing a protection racket that targets people traveling to deliver their produce to market. Fifteen years later, Palermo lawyer Gaetano Catalano, newly released from prison for breaking and entering during his search for information about Dante, finds the now 20-year-old at the madhouse and offers to help him reunite with his family. But Dante is reluctant to leave, as he’s fallen in love with Lucia Pancari. She’s a beautiful woman who lives off the land and was taught by her mother to keep away from men, but has been visiting Dante at the madhouse after seeking refuge there from lemon pickers. The worlds of these seemingly disparate characters collide with a series of revelations about the complex situation behind Dante’s kidnapping. Scottoline brings her characters to life, instilling them with wit and intellect as they navigate the corruption of Sicily’s law enforcement.
The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi
Lush descriptions and complex characters lead to a wholly satisfying conclusion to Joshi’s stand-out Jaipur trilogy. Set almost 20 years after the events of The Henna Artist, this follow-up to The Secret Keeper of Jaipur takes place in Paris in the 1970s. Radha is no longer the rebellious younger sister of Lakshmi. She is now a wife and mother who has found her calling as an apprentice to a master perfumer, a position she finds challenging and thrilling. As her responsibilities at work grow, so does the tension at home. Her husband doesn’t understand why she feels the need to work when he can provide for the family on his own. Then, Radha is sent to India to source fragrances for a new perfume line. But her world is further upended when she learns the son she gave up at 13 is now on his way to Paris to find her. The events that follow are heartwarming and showcase the reality of a changing landscape for working women and their families at this time.
Library Laugh I
Why was the politician out of breath?
He was running for office!
Libraries=Information
Do you enjoy oysters when you dine out? Take the shells home with you to give your garden a nutritional boost.
Oyster shells are made from calcium carbonate, which is the same material found in chalk. It’s incredibly high in calcium and plants love it. You can mix the shells into the soil whole, or crush them up and rake them into your garden. The shells can help aerate your soil to prevent compaction as well. If you want to compost them, crush them up so they’ll break down quickly.
Library Laugh II
Did you hear about the wine they made from a tire?
Apparently, it was a Goodyear.
Stingy Schobel Says
Resealing a macadam driveway is a smart way to protect a pricey investment. But be sure to ask your resealer to use only coal, tar-free sealants when working on your driveway.
Coal tar is a common ingredient found in many asphalt seal coating products, it’s also a suspected carcinogen linked to cancer.
DIYers will be glad to know that stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s have banned coal tar completely from all of their asphalt sealing products.
And when resealing your driveway, do two things: Keep your windows closed during the application and, for at least one week after, keep your shoes off inside the house.
