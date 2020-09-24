As the community slowly resumes “normal” activities while enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arc Cumberland County has announced the restarting of its Structured Athletics of Cumberland County (SACC).
This athletic program is designed for special needs children and adults, and is offered through The Arc Cumberland County, the nation’s largest volunteer organization solely devoted to improving the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. SACC conducts year-round athletic activities on Sunday afternoons in Crossville. There are four athletic activities available to participants including bowling, kickball, basketball and baseball. The bowling season just ended. SACC kickball season starts in September followed by bowling (second season), basketball, and then, next spring, baseball. Each sport season lasts about six weeks.
SACC is available for children and adults age 5 and up who need more structure to be successful when participating in team sports. All participants are “coached” and use specialized equipment to even the playing field. Participants build self-confidence and team camaraderie and, best of all, it’s fun! The program is facilitated by volunteers Nora Davis and Denny Roy. They have volunteered their time to SACC every Sunday for the last 10 years. Nora, whose son is in the program, schedules the events. Denny is a regular volunteer with Special Olympics and enjoys it so much that he continued on to work with the SACC athletic program.
Call Nora at 931-250-1870 if you have any questions.
