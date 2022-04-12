The Cumberland County Chess Club will host the first Harry Sabine Memorial Tournament Saturday at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
The event honors the life and legacy of Harry Sabine, a Cumberland County resident and long-time scholastic chess advocate. Sabine passed away in 2019 at the age of 78.
He held leadership roles in the Tennessee Chess Association and U.S. Chess and a National Tournament Director. He was a long-time chess coach.
The tournament offers $1,725 in prizes, with amateur and open sections. Participants must be members of the U.S. Chess Federation and Tennessee Chess Association.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the first round starting at 9. Rounds continue at 11 a..m., 2 and 4:30 p.m.
Entry is $30 the day of the event.
For more information, contact Alan Kantor at 91-200-9038 or email
president@cumberlandcountychess.org.
Members of the chess club will also be at the Cumberland County Courthouse Friday with free chess for the community from 2:30-6:30 p.m.
