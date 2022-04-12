DSC02048.JPG

Cumberland County Scholastic Chess Elementary Champion Lyric Authier and Jacob Voss carefully study the board during a match at Friday at the Crossroads.

The Cumberland County Chess Club will host the first Harry Sabine Memorial Tournament Saturday at the Cumberland County Community Complex.

The event honors the life and legacy of Harry Sabine, a Cumberland County resident and long-time scholastic chess advocate. Sabine passed away in 2019 at the age of 78.

He held leadership roles in the Tennessee Chess Association and U.S. Chess and a National Tournament Director. He was a long-time chess coach.

The tournament offers $1,725 in prizes, with amateur and open sections. Participants must be members of the U.S. Chess Federation and Tennessee Chess Association.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the first round starting at 9. Rounds continue at 11 a..m., 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Entry is $30 the day of the event.

For more information, contact Alan Kantor at 91-200-9038 or email 

president@cumberlandcountychess.org.

Members of the chess club will also be at the Cumberland County Courthouse Friday with free chess for the community from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

