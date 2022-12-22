As many families prepare to celebrate Christmas with gifts to one another, the Roy Brown family is gathering Christmas Eve to celebrate the gift of their family patriarch — who celebrates his 100th birthday on Dec. 24.
Roy was born Dec. 24, 1922, in the Burke community near the Head of the Sequatchie.
He was the second child and oldest son of Wilburn and Ida Brown.
“I reckon I was born at home. Everybody was back then,” he said with a chuckle recently.
He and his older sister, Violet, were sent to school at Bethel after the family moved.
“I wasn’t old enough to go. I’d take her to school and I’d slip off to Grandpa Kerley’s and stay over there,” he said.
His plans backfired one morning as he made his way to his grandfather’s home. His mother was there.
“She was fixing to whoop me, but one of my aunts wouldn’t let her,” he said. “I couldn’t have been very big.”
He remembers a teacher who would make students stand with their nose in a circle on the blackboard if they were caught talking or disrupting the class.
“I had to do that. It might of been because I didn’t have my lesson,” Roy said.
Over time, the family welcomed more children: sisters Violet, Pauline and Lois and brothers Arnold, Carl, Martin and Glenn.
“We didn’t have much. We had to get by however we could. It was rough going, but we didn’t pay no attention to it,” Roy said.
Roy enjoyed fishing and squirrel hunting. He was charged with feeding the family’s cattle and other livestock and cutting wood on the family farm.
The family loved music. His brothers played instruments. Roy said he didn’t take an interest in that, but he enjoyed singing.
“They really could sing,” Roy said.
Roy can recall when the Cumberland Homesteads were built in the 1930s. Before that, it was woods all the way from Big Lick to town, he said.
“People came from all over,” he said.
Cumberland Mountain State Park was built about that same time by workers with the Civilian Conservation Corps. They would sometimes come to Big Lick for church.
“They looked like soldiers,” Roy said. “It was something the government started for them to have a job.”
When he was about 14 years old, he took a job at a sawmill earning 36 cents an hour.
“It was called ‘jackin’ logs’ — I turned the logs on the sawmill,” Roy said.
He worked at various sawmills for several years.
When he was 18, Roy met Wilma Pelfrey from the Meridian community. They actually met on a double date — with other people. Roy’s friend had bought the group candy bars, but Roy said Wilma wouldn’t eat hers.
“She punched me in the rib and put that candy bar in my pocket because she didn’t like him much,” Roy said.
Wilma remembers Roy as a nice person, adding, “He didn’t look bad, either.”
A little bit later, Roy went to a pie supper where he bought Wilma’s pie. Then, he put her up for Prettiest Girl at the event. It was an auction of sorts. Each person would bid to have their nominee named “Prettiest Girl.”
Roy said an old boyfriend of Wilma’s had pooled his money with another boy and were bidding for another girl.
“They run me out of what money I had, so I had to just quit,” he said.
But he still felt he won the night, enjoying the pleasure of walking Wilma home after the pie supper.
They dated for a year before Roy proposed.
“I was pretty sure she was going to say yes,” he said. “And she did.”
They were married at the Cumberland County Courthouse on March 14, 1942, by Judge Powell. Wilma was 15 and Roy was 19.
“It was a beautiful day,” Wilma said. “The sun was shining.”
After getting married, Roy took a job in a rock quarry near Crab Orchard.
The United States had entered World War II the winter before. Roy was called up for inspection to be drafted into the U.S. Armed Services.
“I was too young when it started. I went to be examined and I was turned down and I never was called back,” he said.
But the war effort did call up a lot of men working in factories, and the Browns saw an opportunity.
“There wasn’t much around here,” he said.
In 1943, Roy and Wilma moved to Elyria, OH, where Roy took a job in a factory making parts for air compressors.
They went to save up money to buy a house — and a car to come home, Roy said.
“We were really careful,” Wilma said, saying Roy would often just take a lunch consisting of two pieces of bread with mayonnaise.
“We were there to save and get us a home,” she said.
Some things were hard to come by on the homefront. Ration stamps were needed to buy food, gas, shoes and clothing.
He remembers the end of World War II. The factory closed early.
“You couldn’t hardly get home,” he said of the crowds on the streets.
Roy and Wilma and their oldest son, Boyd, moved back to Cumberland County in 1945. They bought a house and 14 acres for $900.
They still call that house their home nearly 80 years later.
They raised five children from their home in Linary: Boyd Brown, Linda Brown, Charlotte Hennessee, Judy Smith and the late Jerry Brown.
The kids attended school at Linary School until it was closed and then they went to Homestead.
“We raised them pretty rough, but they did all right,” Roy laughed.
He went to work in the coal mine, staying about six or seven years.
“He had to work on his knees,” Wilma said.
Roy said, “I worked in 3-feet of coal.”
He would dig the coal and load it up to be taken out. Roy was always happy to take the loads of coal out of the mine.
“We’d ride in on the coal cart, a little pony pulling it,” he said.
The pay “wasn’t much,” Roy said, but added, “It went a long way.”
Wilma took charge of the kids. She sewed clothes for the kids, kept a garden and cooked, and they lived off the land. The garden fed the family both in season and beyond through canning and preserving.
“They just worked together to get it done, all the time,” said granddaughter Kasi.
Wilma took at job at Cumberland Medical Center in 1974 working as a nurse technician. She worked there for 19 years.
Roy later worked at factories around Crossville.
Sons Boyd and Jerry spent a summer working with their father at a factory making doors. Roy was the foreman of the sheet metal shop.
The boys “worked good,” Roy said.
Daughter Linda laughed, “They both decided that wasn’t for them and went to college.”
He retired when he was 62, but he kept busy. He had a lawnmower shop, which he enjoyed more than anything, he said.
He kept tinkering with small engines into his 90s.
“It ain’t been long ago that I did some,” Roy said.
He also would go yard selling. Wilma said she thinks he used those outings to enjoy some treats in town.
“I’d keep him on his diet here,” she said. “He would go to town and get a hamburger or whatever he wanted.”
Roy and Wilma both were early members of the Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex in town, remaining physically active into their 90s. When the facility in town closed, they found ways to stay active at home.
Their faith has taken a central place in their lives.
“We went to church all the time — ever since I can remember,” Wilma said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they were in regular attendance at Main St. Church of Christ in Crossville. But they still tune in to listen to the sermon and sing along with the congregation.
“It’s just like being there, except we don’t get to see everybody,” WIlma said.
They start each morning with prayer — for each other, their children, their grandchildren, and the great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Roy and Wilma have five children, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
“Everyone thinks we’re their favorite,” Kasi said.
Wilma said, “They all know we love them.”
Sunday dinner and monthly birthday gatherings were always special times for the family. A few year’s ago, they started breaking Roy’s birthday off for its own celebration — not as part of a group birthday or a Christmas gathering.
“He’d never had a birthday party by himself,” Kasi said.
This year, family are coming from near and far to celebrate the gift of their father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather as he turns 100.
