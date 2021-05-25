One of the things I love about living here is the wildlife. It never fails to make me happy to see a deer (or ten), or a bunny, or the five new baby wrens that have hatched in my wreath on the front door.
The other day I was reminded of a wildlife encounter during my time in Memphis.
I had my first Great Dane, Athena, and a nosy cat named Rosie. One morning I got up, opened the back door for Athena, and got in the shower to get ready for work.
As I was stepping out of the shower, I wrapped my head in a towel. And then I heard it. Meowing.
Not just any meowing, but the kind of meowing that a cat does when it has a toy in it’s mouth. I looked into the bedroom and said, “What do you have?”
At that moment, in the blink of an eye, she spat out a bird.
I may have screamed a little. I definitely was startled when the bird, in a panic, began to fly.
I did what any rational person would do — I took the towel off my head and began to try to throw the towel on the bird to release it back into the wild.
There was a great flapping of wings, thundering of giant dog feet, loud meowing, and me, buck nekkid, running back and forth across the house flinging my towel in the air. The chase was on.
It was in the bedroom. Then it fled to the great room. It was in the vaulted ceiling, and then under the couch. I got a yardstick to coax it out from under there, and then it began flinging itself against the picture window in the kitchen, all the while with one bare biped and two quadrupeds in hot pursuit, and more repeated towel tossing.
I finally opened the back door all the way and flailed my arms in the air. It found the open door and flew away. I bet it had quite a tale to share with it’s bird friends.
I can only hope my neighbors did not see any of the nude pursuit.
