I moved to Memphis in 1996, in my early 20s, and decided to get another master’s degree in elementary education. I took a couple of evening school classes each semester from the University of Memphis (aka Memphis State).
For the course on teaching social studies, the professor required each student to go to one of the local elementary schools and teach a lesson on Junior Achievement.
I knew nothing about Junior Achievement, but selected a kindergarten class and was assigned to LaRose Elementary.
I drove down by the airport to pick up my supplies: a main storybook, coloring books, and 20-something little cardboard packages with 4 crayons in each one.
My boss at St. Jude told me I was headed into a “bad” area, and suggested I wear my white coat going into and out of the school. She said no one would rob me or steal my car if they thought I was there in a medical capacity...
Um... Probably.
I MapQuested the directions, printed them out and headed over. Now, St. Jude was not exactly in a great area. They had guards and fences around the whole hospital campus. You had to be let in one of the gates to gain access, and it was not overly unusual for families to hear gunfire at night at the Ronald McDonald house. To say that my surroundings got worse as I drove along is saying something.
As I got closer, I noticed that there seemed to be quite a few young kids on the sidewalks, not in school where they surely were supposed to be.
I found the school and parked. I nervously clung to my white coat. I stopped short of waving it around my head like a flag of surrender.
I wandered through the halls for a bit before finding the office and signing in. I was fully aware of my whiteness, and knew that there was no way a black person would be able to wander around an elementary school in nearby (mostly white) Collierville without being asked who they were and what they were doing. And we are going to need to see some ID.
I got to my assigned classroom and was met by a room full of bright, smiling, enthusiastic 5- and 6-year-olds. They also all happened to be African American.
I introduced myself and sat on the floor in the middle of the room. They gathered around me as I read from the storybook. It was about saving money. I vaguely recall the actual plot, but I remember it had something to do with a toy store. I asked them, “Do you like to go to the store?” “Yes!” they said. “Which store do you like?” They said the name of a corner store that I had never heard of.
When it came to the part of the story with an entire store of nothing but toys, it was clear that not a single one of them had any concept that something like that existed on earth.
I forged ahead. As I sat on the floor and read, I felt something. A very slight sensation. A couple of the children were ever so gently touching my hair. I guess they had never been that close to a white woman before, and they wondered what my hair felt like. Their gentle inquisitiveness touched my heart.
After storytime was over, everyone got a brand new package of 4 “colors” (crayons) and a coloring book. The teacher had taken the opportunity to leave the classroom for a minute, so I sat at one of the tables with the children and colored with them. I noticed that there was a container in the center of each table with communal crayons — all different colors, most with no paper wrappers saying “periwinkle” or “ochre” or even “red.” Many were just slivers of their former selves.
We all sat and colored while I made small talk with the tiny humans. All of a sudden a gasp took over my table. One of the children had broken his crayon. The other students chastised him. “YOU BROKE IT!!”
I said, “Oh, that’s ok! That happens sometimes!”
They looked at me like I was a crazy lady. These colors were gold to them. There were no Wal-Mart Back To School lists of supplies for them. Each child did not arrive on the first day with 64 crayons, 50 #2 pencils, 5 packages of wide-ruled paper, 15 glue sticks, a case of Kleenex, and a gallon of hand sanitizer. Some kids did not come to school at all. They stayed at home to take care of their grandmother or younger siblings, or just had no one to get them dressed and in the school doors.
I found out that none of them had ever seen the Mississippi River, even though they were only a mile and a half from it. It pains me still to know that, of those bright, shiny, sweet faces, possibly less than five of them graduated from high school.
We may be equal in God’s eyes, but not everyone is born into the same privileges. I don’t kid myself that I made any impact on their lives with my hour of Junior Achievement, but they definitely made a huge impact on mine.
Side note: as we close in on the new school year, consider buying some extra supplies and donating them. Poverty isn’t just restricted to big cities.
As a matter of fact, my friend Lana Tollett at Southern Style on Peavine is taking donations for backpacks, socks, jackets/hoodies and shoes for local middle and high schoolers.
If you remember those years, you know they can be pretty rough. Kids may only have one jacket that they have to wear every day. It would be a major boost to their self-esteem if they could have a nice, name-brand jacket or pair of shoes like their friends have. The items will be distributed by educators and school staff who work closely with the students and families.
If you have a child who wore something twice and then outgrew it, please consider donating it. If you are out shopping for back-to-school for your teen, consider buying an extra jacket or package of socks to donate. It could make all the difference for a teenager who is just trying to fit in.
Drop off is at Southern Style at 2672 Peavine Road, Crossville, TN 38571.
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
