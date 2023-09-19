Several years ago, when I still lived in Memphis, my dear friend Rebecca’s father passed away. She needed to get from Memphis to Millidgeville, GA, for the gathering of family and friends.
As you may well know, death does not always have the most convenient timing, so she enlisted the aid of her three best friends to check on her house, and, more importantly, to tend to her various critters.
There was Grace, a somewhat neurotic german shepherd; Moe, a vociferous corgi; Phyllis Diller, a chihuahua who was a permanent hospice foster from the Memphis/Shelby County Humane Society; four foster puppies; and a poor old fluffy cat who wished all the others would go away.
So Cindy, Melissa and I, being the friends we are, figured out how to divide and conquer. We each had our designated times to go, feed and water and let everyone run around the yard a little, give Phyllis her medicine, clean the litter box, socialize some puppies, and clean up any mishaps along the way.
As I recall, the puppies and Phyllis were housed in a room with two crates: one for Phyllis and one for the puppies. This room also had a baby gate across the doorway with a space at the bottom so the cat could get in and out to the cat food and litter box.
My method was to shoo everyone into the back yard to run around, then set to work filling water bowls and cleaning up messes, then wrangle them all back to their allotted spots.
That was the plan, anyway.
Early on, there was a question about Phyllis Diller’s medicine. There was also some confusion on whether the medicine had been given or not. I fear she either got a double dose or skipped a dose. Poor little old lady.
Then there was a question about when to put the trash out to the curb.
And then, one of the three of us arrived at Rebecca’s house to find it locked. This was a problem because she had given us garage door openers, but no actual keys to the house. The plan had been to raise the garage door and enter through the unlocked door between the garage and the kitchen.
The locked doors presented a dilemma. The person who was standing in Rebecca’s driveway called her in Georgia and was told that there was a window to the bedroom that was probably unlocked, and someone might be able to crawl in the window. Worst case scenario, there was a ladder in the garage to give them a boost.
When I heard about the latest problem, I issued a decree: Do not call Rebecca in Georgia for any reason other than to ask a very benign, “So, how is everybody doing?”
If we needed to break in, we knew all the cops in our area. If they caught us with our butt hanging several feet off the ground, half inside and half outside her bedroom window, well, then we would deal with that then. We officially had a “DO NOT CALL” order.
You would think things went rather smoothly after that, right? Well, you would be wrong.
I tell you what, dog wrangling is a lot easier said than done. Especially puppies. I would get two puppies in the crate, then try to get the others in and one would shoot out the gap in the crate door. I would go chasing those and another one or two would get out. It was exhausting.
Then, on at least two separate occasions, the lid to the large dog food container got left off. The second time it happened, Rebecca was on her way home, mere hours away. But precious Grace, the biggest of them all, had helped herself to as much kibble as she could hold. And then proceeded to poop it aaaallllll over the house. Poor Cindy was working the shift that just happened to coincide with the need to panic and proceed to use every available cleaning agent and towel in the house to try to keep Rebecca from walking in from her mentally and physically exhausting trip, only to be met with a living room of wall-to-wall poo.
Cindy did her very best. She threw all the blankets and towels in the wash. Once Rebecca was home, I broke the news about why her washing machine was full of linens. I fessed up that there had been a few hiccups while she was gone, but that all was well (at least I hoped it was).
That was when she asked me how Moe had gotten stuck in the puppy/Phyllis/cat room? Suddenly I realized that on not just one, but on two occasions, I had locked him in there. I thought, being a Corgi, he was short enough to get back and forth under the baby gate. Guess what? He was not.
We all celebrated when Rebecca got home. I think the critters were even happier to see her than we were.
Oddly enough, The Three Stooges Pet Sitting Service never really got off the ground. Well, except for the time when one stooge had to climb in the window...
