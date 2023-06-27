My beloved Great Dane, Phoenix, was a rescue, so no one knows how old he really is. Best guess is 8 or 9.
Giant breeds are a definite trade-off. They are generally gentle giants who work their way right into your heart in the most amazing way. They are happy as long as they are next to their human(s). The trade-off is that they age quickly and have short lives, generally 8-10 years, according to the American Kennel Club.
Over the last few months, Phoenix had been losing weight so I had added some wet food (ick) in with his dry food. It was helping a little. He had also stopped being able to get a running jump to leap up on the bed. He was having nothing to do with a ramp or steps, so we worked out a deal. He would put his front legs up on the bed and I would grab his rear end and count, “one, two, THREEE” and heave about 100 pounds of rump up onto the bed.
A couple of weeks ago, I was able to go to Florida for a few days. Whenever I dropped Phoenix off someplace, for a bath or for boarding, I would say, “It’s ok. Mama will be back. Mama always comes back for her boy.”
The day before I was coming home from Florida, I got a call from the boarding facility. Phoenix was acting like something was very wrong. I authorized them to take him to the vet and waited with shaking hands for the next call.
It was the vet. She told me what I already knew. Some dogs, including Great Danes, are prone to bloat in their stomach, which sometimes also leads to a twist in the stomach itself. X-rays showed Phoenix had a twist. There were several options, none of them sounding very hopeful. As I sobbed, I authorized them to help him go over the Rainbow Bridge to meet Athena and Rosie and chase all the bunnies.
It broke a piece of me that I don’t think will ever heal. It may scar over, but there will always be a piece of my heart that is just missing.
I asked them to please rub his face and his soft ears, and tell him that he has been the very best boy in the whole world and that I was so sorry I couldn’t be there with him. And to tell him I love him. Always.
To me, it is very important to be there with your pet in its final moments, to soothe them and tell them all the wonderful things that you love about them. Or you don’t even have to speak at all. Just be there, sharing your heartbeat while theirs slows down... until it stops.
I came back to an empty house. I catch myself talking to him or saving a bite of something for him, or I think I see him out of the corner of my eye. A lady I know once described it perfectly, “He is everywhere, and nowhere.”
I hope he knew how much he was loved, by everyone who ever met him, but especially by me. He saved me from despair, and really was the very best boy in the whole world.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
