The Aprils of my youth were full of fun and excitement.
Spring break, Easter, dogwood and azalea blooms, daffodils, irises, warmer weather, playing outside, the days getting longer, the nearing of the end of the school year... So many things to be excited about.
The Aprils of my 40s have been very different.
When I was 43, I was diagnosed with breast cancer on April 1. No April Fools could compare to that.
When I was 44, I mentally celebrated the one-year anniversary of my breast cancer diagnosis. Nine days later, on April 10, my house burned down. It was a total loss, including my beloved pets, a Great Dane named Athena and a cat named Nosy Rosy.
I was left with the clothes on my back that I had worn to work that day.
To no one’s surprise, I developed PTSD that is centered around the month of April. It is like I am constantly waiting for the other shoe to drop. I generally white-knuckle my way through the month, with a constant burning feeling of fear in my gut.
I do all the things. I pray. I meditate. I try to distract myself. I look at the bright side. I reflect on the good and try to push the bad out of my mind. I know it is a somewhat irrational fear. To expect nothing bad to ever happen in an entire month is a pretty impossible expectation.
Some years are better than others. Last year I was surprised when April was over. I hadn’t had quite the constant panic of years past.
This year is not awful, but not great either. At about 12:38 a.m. on April 10 (fire day), I essentially tripped over my own feet and broke my right fibula. I can look forward to 6-8 weeks in a brace for that.
But the point of this column is this: my hope is that, by sharing my own fears and foibles, someone else out there will know that they are not alone. Your fears, even if they seem irrational, are rooted in something very real to you.
Again: You are not alone.
At some point the day after the fire, I went to Walmart. In my basket were a pair of shoes, a nightgown with koala bears on it, socks, underwear, and I think some jeans and a T-shirt or 2.
I got to the register, still in the fog of shock, getting ready to pay for my items with the gift card the Red Cross had given me.
The cashier asked if I wanted to keep the hangers. My instant response was, “no, thank you.” Then I realized I had no hangers and dully said, “Oh. My house just burned down. I guess I should take the hangers.”
The cashier sort of incredulously said, “Your house just burned down?!”
“Yes,” I said.
At that point a gentleman in line behind me with cute cute kids said, “I understand. That happened to us a couple of years ago. We don’t have much to offer but if you get hungry, come to Nick’s Italian Ice. We will feed you.”
It was such a beautiful gesture. If I could have adequately felt anything at that moment, I would have cried. I think I thanked him (I hope I did) and went on to examine the utter devastation of my home.
I never took him up on his offer, but his simple gesture made me feel less alone.
Any time you are in a position to offer a kind word or a prayer or a wish for peace and love for someone, do it. Pay it forward. It may just do more for you than for the other person.
And if you get a chance to go to Nick’s Italian Ice, go. They are good people.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
